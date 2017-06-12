Yemen: a new Mideast flashpoint?

Yemen: a new Mideast flashpoint?

With the new U.S. administration blueprinting its Iran policy after escalating developments in Syria and the recent attacks in Tehran, one major battleground between the two archrivals is set to be Yemen. Sitting at the opening of a major waterway through which a significant amount of the world's seabound oil flows, this country of 27 million has been war-torn and desperately grappling with a famine currently risking the lives of 7 million people.

