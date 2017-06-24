World community must solve Yemen wate...

World community must solve Yemen water crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scoop

Yemen and the international community must act urgently to provide safe drinking water to halt a spiralling cholera outbreak, UN human rights experts have warned. More than 135,000 people are already feared to have contracted the water-borne disease, as the country grapples with the ongoing conflict, which has led to the deterioration of water and sanitation infrastructure in Yemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May '17 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,593 • Total comments across all topics: 281,846,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC