World community must solve Yemen water crisis
Yemen and the international community must act urgently to provide safe drinking water to halt a spiralling cholera outbreak, UN human rights experts have warned. More than 135,000 people are already feared to have contracted the water-borne disease, as the country grapples with the ongoing conflict, which has led to the deterioration of water and sanitation infrastructure in Yemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar '17
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC