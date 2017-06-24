Who is Ali Abdullah Saleh?
Saleh remains in Yemen's political scene, embroiled in the ongoing conflict and aligned with Houthis [Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters] Yemen's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh took over North Yemen in 1978, and became president of the whole republic after its two halves were united in 1990. The only man to ever serve as president of a unified Yemen, he proved to be a wily political operator, manipulating the country's tribal system and fending off sustained insurrections in the north and south.
