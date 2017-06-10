War-torn Yemen to get cholera vaccines as death toll mounts

The U.N. health agency and some major partners have agreed on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 to ... Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside. Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.