US, Gulf Allies, Must Own Up to Their...

US, Gulf Allies, Must Own Up to Their Role in Yemen's Human Rights Abuses

Yesterday Read more: Humans Rights Watch

A Yemeni man recently phoned me about two relatives who have been secretly detained for more than a year in southern Yemen. He hoped that international attention-notably in the United Arab Emirates and the United States-could help him find out where his loved ones were being held and why.

