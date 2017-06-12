Urban warfare takes heavy civilian toll in Syria, Iraq, Yemen - ICRC
Urban warfare is taking root in conflicts across the Middle East, with five times more civilians in Syria and Iraq killed in cities than in rural areas over the past three years, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday. Displaced Iraqi residents who fled their homes walk past ruins along a road at the frontline of the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar '17
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC