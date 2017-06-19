United Nations: Cholera Cases in Yemen Could Soon Surpass 300,000
In Yemen, the United Nations warned Thursday an epidemic of cholera could reach 300,000 cases by the end of August. U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien said the spread of the often-deadly disease was entirely preventable.
