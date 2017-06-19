UNHRC - Yemen - Mosul mosque and minaret

UNHRC - Yemen - Mosul mosque and minaret

Yemen The UN Human Rights Office in Yemen continues to document reports of civilian casualties as a result of the conflict. Over the past month, we have been able to verify a total of 49 civilian deaths.

Chicago, IL

