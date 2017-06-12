UN urges cease-fire, open ports in Ye...

UN urges cease-fire, open ports in Yemen to help confront spread of cholera

The UN Security Council urged the warring parties in Yemen on Thursday to immediately agree on a cease-fire and keep all ports open for humanitarian aid to confront the threat of famine and the rapid spread of cholera. A presidential statement read at a formal council meeting urged Houthi Shiite rebels and the internationally recognized government to engage in peace talks "in a flexible and constructive manner without preconditions, and in good faith" to end their nearly three-year civil war.

Chicago, IL

