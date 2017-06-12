UN: Cholera depleting resources meant...

UN: Cholera depleting resources meant for fighting famine

In this May. 15, 2017 file photo, people are treated for suspected cholera infection at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. The United Nations warned Thursday, June 15, 2017, that the cholera outbreak in Yemen, that has already killed over 900 people, is depleting aid resources to the point they won't be able to provide food to the famine-stricken country through the summer.

