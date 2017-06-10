UN blames warring sides for Yemen's '...

UN blames warring sides for Yemen's 'man-made' cholera 'catastrophe'

U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien described the cholera outbreak in Yemen, which is fast approaching 300,000 cases, as a "man-made catastrophe" caused by the warring sides in the country's civil war and their international backers. Stephen O'Brien, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 22, 2017.

