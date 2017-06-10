UAE to build protection wall for Yeme...

UAE to build protection wall for Yemen airport

Abu Dhabi, June 22: The UAE on Thursday signed an agreement to build a protection wall and external gates for an international airport in Yemen as part of the second phase of the rebuilding the airport and enhancing its services. Tarek Abdu Ali, Director of the Aden International Airport, hailed the United Arab Emirates' efforts.

Chicago, IL

