U.S. suspects Russia planted fake news behind Qatar crisis

Doha [Qatar], June 7 : According to U.S. officials briefed on the investigation, U.S. investigators believe Russian hackers breached Qatar's state news agency and planted a fake news report that contributed to a crisis among the US' closest Gulf allies. The development came after the FBI recently sent a team of investigators to Doha to help the Qatari government investigate the incident, Qatari and U.S. Government officials say.

