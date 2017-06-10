U.S. Airstrike Kills Senior al-Qaida ...

U.S. Airstrike Kills Senior al-Qaida Leader in Yemen

An al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula senior leader was killed in Yemen's Shabwah governorate by a June 16 U.S. airstrike, Abu Khattab al Awlaqi, the emir for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula's terrorist stronghold in the governorate, was killed in the airstrike along with two of his group's associates, the release said. Al Awlaqi was a senior leader responsible for planning and conducting terrorist attacks against civilians, according to the release.

