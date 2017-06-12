U.N. Security Council urges warring Y...

U.N. Security Council urges warring Yemen parties to agree port control

The United Nations Security Council urged the warring parties in Yemen on Thursday to reach a U.N. brokered deal on management of the strategic port and city of Hodeidah and resumption of government salary payments as the country slides closer to famine. The United Nations has warned a Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis against any attempt to extend the war to Hodeidah, a vital Red Sea aid delivery point where some 80 percent of Yemen's food imports arrive.

