U.N. Security Council urges warring Yemen parties to agree port control

The United Nations Security Council urged the warring parties in Yemen on Thursday to reach a U.N. brokered deal on management of the strategic port and city of Hodeidah and resumption of government salary payments as the country slides closer to famine. The United Nations has warned a Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis against any attempt to extend the war to Hodeidah, a vital Red Sea aid delivery point where some 80 percent of Yemen's food imports arrive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.