U.N. blames warring sides for Yemen's 'man-made' cholera 'catastrophe'

U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien described the cholera outbreak in Yemen, which is fast approaching 300,000 cases, as a "man-made catastrophe" caused by the warring sides in the country's civil war and their international backers. The number of suspected cases of the disease, which is caused by ingesting bacteria from water or food contaminated with faeces, reached 179,548 by 20 June, with 1,205 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.