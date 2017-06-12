Thousands of people could die in the coming months with up to 300,000 cases predicted

A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on June 13, 2017. Photo - Reuters A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on June 13, 2017.

