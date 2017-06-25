There's reason to doubt Saudi Arabia's charming new crown prince

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waves as he meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 11. MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN, the 31-year-old who last week was named crown prince of Saudi Arabia , has been working assiduously to win friends and influence people in Washington. He's aquired a lot of admirers, including in the Trump White House, by outlining plans to reform and modernize the Saudi economy, loosen domestic social controls and - not least - undertake tens of billions of arms purchases in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.