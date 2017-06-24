Syrian army declares 48-hour ceasefir...

Syrian army declares 48-hour ceasefire in Deraa

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Reuters

People ride a motorbike past a damaged building in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017. The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, according to a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

Chicago, IL

