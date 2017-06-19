Soldiers caught up in Aden ambush are reunited 50 years later
A SECOND lieutenant who feared his order had led to a fellow soldier being killed during an ambush in Yemen has been reunited with him exactly 50 years after it happened. Nick Beard, from Salisbury, was a 20-year-old serving in Aden with the 60 Squadron Royal Corps of Transport when his vehicle was ambushed by the South Arabian Armed Police Force.
