Secular Yemenis live in fear after st...

Secular Yemenis live in fear after student is killed in Aden

5 hrs ago

A gunman paused for a moment after entering an internet cafe in the Yemeni port city of Aden, approached Amgad Abdulrahman and pulled the trigger three times. As the 22-year-old law student -- a member of a cultural club set up by secularists -- lay dying, the gunman waved his pistol threateningly before retreating outside.

