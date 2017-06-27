Saudi-Trump War on Yemen: Cholera Cas...

Saudi-Trump War on Yemen: Cholera Cases could Reach 130,000 in Two Weeks

"It is time for parties to the conflict to prioritize the boys and girls of Yemen and put an end to the fighting," said UNICEF official Geert Cappelaere. Nearly 600 fatalities have already occurred among a total of 70,000 cholera cases in Yemen.

Chicago, IL

