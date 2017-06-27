Saudi-led airstrikes kill 9 civilians...

Saudi-led airstrikes kill 9 civilians in central Yemen

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Saudi-led coalition airstrikes killed nine civilians in central Yemeni province of Marib on Monday, local residents and official told Xinhua. "The Saudi-led warplanes launched several airstrikes on villagers' houses in Al-Miseyd area, killing nine civilians, including two women," one official at the scene told Xinhua by phone.

Chicago, IL

