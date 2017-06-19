Saudi crown prince donates $66 millio...

Saudi crown prince donates $66 million to fight Yemen cholera epidemic

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Saudi Arabia's crown prince has donated $66.7 million to combat a cholera epidemic in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting in a war blamed for causing a humanitarian disaster. The donation by Prince Mohammed bin Salman went to the United Nations Children's Fund and the World Health Organization , as requested by the organizations, a statement by the Saudi ministry of culture and information said.

Chicago, IL

