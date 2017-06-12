Saudi Coalition: Yemen Rebels Fired M...

Saudi Coalition: Yemen Rebels Fired Missile at UAE Ship

A Saudi-led coalition says rebels in Yemen have fired a missile at an Emirati ship, causing no damage but wounding one sailor. A statement early Thursday carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said rebels fired on the ship as it left Mokha, a strategic Red Sea port.

Chicago, IL

