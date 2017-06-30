Reports: UAE Sends Yemeni Terror Suspects to Eritrean Prison

The entrance of Aden Central Prison, known as Mansoura, where one wing is run by Yemeni allies of the United Arab Emirates to detain al-Qaida suspects, is shown in this May 9, 2017 photo in Aden, Yemen. The United Arab Emirates has transferred terrorism suspects from Yemen to a secret prison in Assab, Eritrea, according to former detainees and Yemeni officials.

