Qatar's Duty Troops in Najran return to Doha
Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah and a number of senior officials of the Qatari Armed Forces receiving the Qatar Armed Forces' Duty Troops from Najran who arrived in Doha yesterday after participating in military operations as part of the Arab coalition forces. Doha: Qatar Armed Forces' duty troops in Najran arrived today in Doha after participating in military operations as part of the Arab coalition forces.
