Qatar crisis: Saudi Arabia as anti-hero?

In an official statement, the Saudi government referred to several 'grave violations' allegedly committed by Qatar, since 2006 the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas . It has accused Qatar's emir, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, of 'instigating against the Saudi state and infringing on its sovereignty, supporting various terrorist and other groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State, using its media to attack Saudi Arabia, and undermining the war in Yemen.'

