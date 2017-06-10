Polio Immunization Campaign Planned f...

Polio Immunization Campaign Planned for IS-controlled Area in Syria

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Voice of America

The World Health Organization hopes to get a polio immunization campaign under way in the next week or two in the IS-controlled area of Deir Ezzor, Syria, where two new cases of the crippling disease were discovered this week. The WHO reports two children in Deir Ezzor have been paralyzed by a vaccine-derived polio virus.

Chicago, IL

