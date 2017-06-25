PHOTOS: The day in pictures June 25, 2017

A military police officer stands by his motorcycle next to flames from a forest fire near Mazagon in southern Spain, Sunday June 25, 2017. A forest fire in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of around 1,000 people and is threatening Donana National Park, one of Spain's most important nature reserves and a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994, and famous for its biodiversity, authorities said Sunday.

