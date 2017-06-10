Number of suspected cholera cases hits 100,000 in Yemen: WHO
A cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed almost 800 lives and is suspected of sickening about 100,000 people, according to the World Health Organization and a Yemeni health official. Nasser al-Argaly, health undersecretary in the rebel-run government in Sanaa, said yesterday that more than 96,000 people had been infected and at least 746 had died since late April.
