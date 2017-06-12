Key GOP Senator Will Oppose Donald Trump's Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia

Sen. Todd Young will support a motion to block President Donald Trump's decision to sell over $500 million in precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, his office told HuffPost Tuesday morning. The revelation raises the prospect that other Republicans might also vote against the sale during a scheduled Tuesday afternoon vote and highlights the level of congressional bipartisan anger about the Saudis' conduct in a U.S.-backed campaign in Yemen.

