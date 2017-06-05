Kenya Signs Maritime Piracy Agreement

Kenya Signs Maritime Piracy Agreement

Kenya has become the 13th signatory to the Jeddah Amendment to the Djibouti Code of Conduct the instrument developed and adopted by countries in the Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden that has been a key factor in repressing piracy and armed robbery against ships operating in that region. Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Jordan, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates, United Republic of Tanzania and Yemen are other countries to sign it.

Chicago, IL

