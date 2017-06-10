Israel Accused of Investigating 'Ille...

Israel Accused of Investigating 'Illegal Medical Experiments' on Yemeni Children

Doctors at the camps told them their children had died, but refused to hand over the bodies or death certificates. Images and testimonies from doctors who allegedly performed unauthorised medical tests on Yemenite children who went missing shortly after the creation of Israel have been published by Israeli media, prompting questions into the mysterious case.

Chicago, IL

