Is This American Ally Backing Torture and Forced Disappearances?
An armed force run by the United Arab Emirates has kidnapped hundreds of men in Yemen, according to relatives and local human rights activists, fuelling concerns about the United States' choice of partners in its war against Islamic extremism. Yemenis say that over the past year, men in uniform have been coming to people's homes and taking them away, in many cases never to be seen again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar '17
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC