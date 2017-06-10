Iran sends warships to Oman amid Gulf...

Iran sends warships to Oman amid Gulf dispute

The Gulf of Aden is a strategic shipping lane which connects the Indian ocean with the Red Sea and Suez Canal [File: Reuters] Iran is sending two warships to Oman before they start their mission in international waters near the coast of Yemen, the country's navy has said. The Tasnim news agency reported that the two ships, an Alborz destroyer and a Bushehr logistics warship, will depart from the port city of Bandar Abbas "An Iranian naval flotilla will depart to Oman on Sunday and then will go to the north of the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden," the agency quoted the navy as saying.

