In pics: sweets shop during Ramadan in Sanaa
A seller collects sweets for customers at a shop during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 3, 2017. Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, in which they abstain from eating, drinking and conducting sexual relations from sunrise to sunset.
