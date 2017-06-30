How To Stop The World's Worst Cholera...

How To Stop The World's Worst Cholera Outbreak

As of June 26, the World Health Organization estimates that there have been nearly 219,000 cases and 1,400 deaths since the start of the outbreak in late April. The outbreak is adding to a humanitarian crisis brought on by a civil war that's lasted more than two years.

Chicago, IL

