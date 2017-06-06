Houthis deny UN envoy access to Yemen over alleged partiality
Yemen's top Houthi rebel official said Monday that the UN Special Envoy for Yemen was not allowed to return to the country any more, accusing him of partiality, the Houthi Al Massira TV channel reported. "UN Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed is forbidden from returning to Yemen," Saleh al-Sammad, chief of Houthi supreme political council, was quoted by Al Massira TV channel as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|May 8
|Solarman
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar '17
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC