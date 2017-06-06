Houthis deny UN envoy access to Yemen over alleged partiality

Yemen's top Houthi rebel official said Monday that the UN Special Envoy for Yemen was not allowed to return to the country any more, accusing him of partiality, the Houthi Al Massira TV channel reported. "UN Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed is forbidden from returning to Yemen," Saleh al-Sammad, chief of Houthi supreme political council, was quoted by Al Massira TV channel as saying.

