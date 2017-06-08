Food insecurity affects about 14.12 million Yemenis: OCHA
Yemeni people from poor families who were affected by the ongoing crisis and unpaid salaries receive bread at a charity bakery, in Sanaa, Yemen, on June 7, 2017. The bakery, collecting money from rich, merchants and benefactors, distributes 7,000 bread to 700 families each day.
