Fighting continues in Yemen's Taiz, 30 killed

ADEN, Yemen , June 3 -- Fighting between the Shiite Houthi group and forces loyal to Yemen's government left about 30 people killed and scores others injured in the southwestern province of Taiz on Saturday, a military official told Xinhua. The intense fighting that continued for two consecutive days for the purpose of capturing the Houthi-controlled presidential compound in Taiz, the local military official said on condition of anonymity.

