Father: 3 siblings, grandmother killed in Yemen airstrike

Friday Jun 9

A man holds debris from the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Jun. 9, 2017. Three siblings and their grandmother were killed early Friday after Saudi-led coalition forces dropped munitions on three houses in the Yemeni capital, the children's father said.

Chicago, IL

