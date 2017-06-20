EXCLUSIVE: Largest ever stock of chol...

EXCLUSIVE: Largest ever stock of cholera vaccine headed for Yemen

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: IRIN

One million doses of an emergency oral cholera vaccine from a global stockpile has been approved for urgent use in Yemen, IRIN has learnt. It is the largest quantity ever deployed at once and is intended to help combat a deadly outbreak sweeping across the war-torn country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IRIN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May '17 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,614 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC