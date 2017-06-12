Cholera leaves Yemen hospitals in constant code black

At Yemen's Sabaeen Hospital, code black is an understatement: patients sleep three to a bed, on the bare floor or outside in tents as cholera brings a country torn by war to its knees. Six weeks into the second outbreak of the deadly disease in less than a year, at least one patient checks in at Sabaeen every 60 seconds, leaving staff unable to cope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.