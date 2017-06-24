Cholera kills over 1000 Yemenis in last two months
Sanaa [Yemen], June 20 : A cholera epidemic has claimed over a thousand lives in Yemen since late April, according to the World Health Organization . WHO's Yemen office said in a statement on Monday that over 166,976 suspected cases of cholera have been registered in the country since April 27 while some 1,146 have died of it.
