Battles intensify in Yemen's oil-rich province, dozens killed

Dozens were killed on Thursday when fierce battles intensified between government armed forces and Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen's oil-rich central province of Marib, a military official said, as troops have achieved a major advance in the area. The battles now are raging on in Multaka strategic area, which overlooks the main road linking Marib and rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Chicago, IL

