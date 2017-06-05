5 Gulf states cut diplomatic ties with Qatar
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen announced on Monday they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, as they accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism. Saudi Arabia's official state news agency, citing an official source, said the kingdom decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar "proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism".
