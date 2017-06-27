3,000 to 5,000 new cholera cases in Y...

3,000 to 5,000 new cholera cases in Yemen each day, says UN

A cholera outbreak is spreading quickly in war-ravaged Yemen, with an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 new cases every day, the U.N. children's agency said Saturday. Geert Cappelaere, the Middle East director of UNICEF, said in an interview with The Associated Press that 70,000 cases of cholera have been reported in the past month in 19 of Yemen's 22 governorates.

