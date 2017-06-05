3,000 to 5,000 new cholera cases in Yemen each day, says UN
The UN Security Council has warned Yemen is in urgent need of a peace accord to avoid "total social, economic and institutional collapse." However, Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the body's special envoy for the country says "we are not close" to such an agreement as key parties are unwilling to compromise.
