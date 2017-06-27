27 dead as Yemen army closes in on Ta...

27 dead as Yemen army closes in on Taez palace

ADEN : Yemeni government forces fought on Saturday to capture a rebel-held presidential palace in the southwestern province of Taez after clashes that killed 27 people, medics and military sources said. Most of Taez province is controlled by Shiite Huthi rebels, who are battling forces allied with UN-backed President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi holed up in the provincial capital of the same name.

